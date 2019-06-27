Only 15 stocks helped Nifty cross 12,000-mark; top large, midcap stocks in focus now
Updated : June 27, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The Nifty50 index swung between 10,600- levels to its record high of 12,103 in the last 6 months.
However, according to MOSL, Nifty crossed 12,000-mark, thanks to the performance of only 15 stocks in the index.
The brokerage prefers ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Titan, L&T, Coal India, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti, in the large-cap segment.
