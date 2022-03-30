Oil & Gas Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) stock continued its downtrend on Wednesday as well with the public sector major falling more than 4 percent in early trade. At 9: 24 am, ONGC share price quoted at Rs 163.85 apiece on NSE, down by 4.12 percent, after opening at 163 per share. In the last five sessions, ONGC stock price has corrected over 8 percent.

The downtrend in ONGC has coincided with the fall in crude oil prices, which is at a two-week low now , even as oil prices erased losses from the previous session as hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed US crude stocks fell sharply last week.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35, or 1.2 percent, at $111.58 at 0005 GMT, reversing a 2 percent loss in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.29, or 1.2 percent, to $105.53 a barre, erasing a 1.6 percent drop on Tuesday.

The government is launching the offer for sale (OFS) on Wednesday (March 30). The base offer size of the OFS will be 0.75 percent, including a 0.75 percent Green Shoe option.

The government owns a 60.41 percent stake in ONGC which produces half of India's oil and gas.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has retained 'overweight' stance on ONGC, with the target price set at Rs 263 per share. Going forward, Morgan Stanley sees upcoming gas price hike to boost earnings amid tight supplies in the oil and gas markets. The company is currently pricing in oil at $60/bbl and gas realisations stands at $4.10/mmBtu.