    ONGC posts Q4 net profit of Rs 6,734 crore; shares gain

    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Published)
    The state-run oil & gas explorer ONGC reported a net profit of Rs 6,733.97 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 1,258.12 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.

