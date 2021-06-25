ONGC posts Q4 net profit of Rs 6,734 crore; shares gain

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The state-run oil & gas explorer ONGC reported a net profit of Rs 6,733.97 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 1,258.12 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,155.55
|42.40
|3.81
|Tata Motors
|341.60
|6.95
|2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|1,099.20
|19.20
|1.78
|JSW Steel
|690.70
|11.70
|1.72
|ICICI Bank
|642.95
|8.90
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1800
|0.0200
|0.03
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5400
|0.0430
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2800
|0.0070
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|0.0002
|0.04