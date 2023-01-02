ONGC shares rise after becoming this brokerage's top oil and gas pick for 2023

The brokerage mentioned that while delay in project execution has hurt ONGC production, the floor price of domestic gas has come to the rescue of the company.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 198 per share, making it the top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector.

The brokerage in a morning update on January 2 noted that the year 2023 is likely to be a defining year for ONGC with two prominent triggers – an expected rise in domestic oil & gas production and a possible floor on gas realisation.

Both are likely to play out in favour of ONGC, an outcome that makes the brokerage pitch the oil giant as the top idea for 2023 in the sector.

The brokerage mentioned that while a delay in project execution has hurt ONGC production, the floor price of domestic gas has come to the rescue of the company.

“The floor of $4.0/mmBtu recommended by Kirit Parikh, thus, provides a fillip to its profitability from the nominated fields as well as incentivises ONGC to raise production that would garner a 20 percent premium over the prevailing APM gas price,” the brokerage stated.

Domestic gas prices have remained below $3.5 per mmBtu, which has possibly impacted ONGC’s profitability as its gas production cost is $3 per mmBtu.

Continued project execution delays, among other things, have resulted in the lack of growth in oil production since the financial year 2005 and gas production since the financial year 2019.

Although ONGC’s Reserve Replacement Ratio (RRR) – an indicator of sustainable production – has been consistently above 1x, its oil production from domestic fields (ex-JVs) declined to 19.5mmt in the previous financial year from a peak of 26.5 mmt in the financial year 2005.

Similarly, gas production from domestic fields (ex-JVs) reached a peak of 24.7 bcm in the financial year 2019, but that too decreased steadily to 20.6bcm in the financial year 2022.

However, the much-awaited KG-DWN-98/2 is forecasted to reverse this trend from May’23 by adding peak oil production of 40-45 kbopd and peak gas production of 10-12 mmscmd (both by the financial year 20250). At the peak, this field would add 10 percent to ONGC’s domestic oil production and 20 percent to its current domestic gas production.

“With the increased visibility of positive outcomes based on these two triggers, we reiterate our Buy rating on the stock. We recommend ONGC as the top idea for 2023 in the sector. Valuing the standalone business at 6x Dec’24E EPS of Rs 28.2 and adding the value of investments of Rs 27, we arrive at our TP of Rs 198, implying 35 percent potential upside,” the brokerage stated.

It however listed capital misallocation, increase in windfall taxes or sharp decline in oil prices, and non-implementation of a floor for APM gas as key downside risks.