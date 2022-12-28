ONGC, Hindalco, Mahanagar Gas and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower amid negative cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Jindal Steel & Power Limited is a buy for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 564

Hindalco Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 465 and

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a sell for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,270

Mahanagar Gas is a sell for a target of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 860

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

L&T is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 2,000

Mindtree is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 3,454

Dr. Lal PathLabs is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 2,314

ONGC is intraday buy with a stop under Rs 142