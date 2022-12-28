English
market Newsstocks News

ONGC, Hindalco, Mahanagar Gas and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
By Sangam Singh  Dec 28, 2022 9:40:13 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower amid negative cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Jindal Steel & Power Limited is a buy for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 564
Hindalco Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 465 and
Dr. Lal PathLabs is a sell for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,270
Mahanagar Gas is a sell for a target of Rs 820 with a stop loss at Rs 860
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
L&T is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 2,000
Mindtree is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 3,454
Dr. Lal PathLabs is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 2,314
ONGC is intraday buy with a stop under Rs 142
Catch market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Indigo, Axis Bank, Chalet Hotels: Wednesday's top brokerage calls