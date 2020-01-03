ONGC gains 4 percent on winning seven oil, gas blocks
Updated : January 03, 2020 11:43 AM IST
Out of the seven blocks on offer, five are in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Rajasthan and West Bengal.
The government had launched the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-IV on August 27, 2019, and the bidding round closed on October 31, 2019.
