ONGC, GAIL, Bosch and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap up start on the first trading day of the week tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 164.5 points or 0.92 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst

GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 94.75 with a stop loss at Rs 88.50

Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,670 with a stop loss at Rs 4,520

Cummins is a buy for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,270

Bosch is a buy for target of Rs 16,550 with a stop loss at Rs 15,950

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

HDFC is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,350

ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 131

Zee Entertainment is an intraday sell with a stop above Rs 268

Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,450