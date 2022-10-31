ONGC, GAIL, Bosch and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap up start on the first trading day of the week tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 164.5 points or 0.92 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Recommended ArticlesView All
COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?
IST3 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 94.75 with a stop loss at Rs 88.50
Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,670 with a stop loss at Rs 4,520
Cummins is a buy for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,270
Bosch is a buy for target of Rs 16,550 with a stop loss at Rs 15,950
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
HDFC is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,350
ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 131
Zee Entertainment is an intraday sell with a stop above Rs 268
Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,450
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!