    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    ONGC, GAIL, Bosch and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    ONGC, GAIL, Bosch and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    ONGC, GAIL, Bosch and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap up start on the first trading day of the week tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 164.5 points or 0.92 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 94.75 with a stop loss at Rs 88.50
    Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,670 with a stop loss at Rs 4,520
    Cummins is a buy for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,270
    Bosch is a buy for target of Rs 16,550 with a stop loss at Rs 15,950
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    HDFC is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,350
    ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 131
    Zee Entertainment is an intraday sell with a stop above Rs 268
    Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,450
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasGAILONGCReliance Industries

    Previous Article

    Analysts continue to bet on Dr Reddy's pinning hopes on gRevlimid

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a gap-up start today

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng