ONGC falls over 4%, Oil India down 3% after oil prices slides to 2-week low amid Russia-Ukraine talks

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Shares of ONGC fell over 4 percent while Oil India dropped as much as 3.4 percent after international oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in Covid-19 cases. Nifty Oil & Gas fell over 1 percent with GAIL falling close to 2 percent. BPCL, MGL, Petronet fell between 1-1.25 percent.

Shares of ONGC fell over 4 percent while Oil India dropped as much as 3.4 percent after international oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in Covid-19 cases.
At 10 am, shares of Oil India were trading 2.29 percent lower, or down 5.30 points at Rs 225.80 on the BSE while ONGC shares were trading at Rs 165.10, down 6.70 points or 3.90 percent on the BSE.
Nifty Oil & Gas fell over 1 percent with GAIL falling close to 2 percent. BPCL, MGL, Petronet fell between 1-1.25 percent.
Crude fell below $100 a barrel amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies. Brent futures dropped $4.20 or 3.9 percent to $102.70 a barrel by 0125 GMT after falling 5.1 percent the previous day.
International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol on Monday urged oil-producing countries to pump more to stabilise markets affected by the war in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that Johnson would travel to the OPEC heavyweight this week.
 
 
