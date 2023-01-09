CLSA's top oil and gas pick has a potential upside of 50% from current levels

The brokerage has exuded high confidence that the company’s earnings are expected to see a big positive change as the policy for crude and gas pricing stabilises in 2023.

Global brokerage and investment group CLSA has given a 'Buy' rating to state-owned oil and gas giant ONGC with a target price of Rs 225, reflecting a more than 50 percent upside over the current price.

The brokerage has reiterated ONGC as the top 'Buy' in the oil exploration and production segment on the back of a stable policy for oil and gas pricing. It expects an upside in the stock price in the next 12-18 months.

The brokerage has exuded high confidence that the company’s earnings are expected to see a big positive change as the policy for crude and gas pricing stabilises in 2023 after uncertainties seen in the second half of 2022.

This deserves a rerating but even on depressed multiples see a potential for a 65 percent base case total stock return versus sub-10 percent downside risk under a bear case, CLSA stated in a note.

Also, we identify an option value equal to 90 percent of its current stock price and see a possibility that this rises over the next 12-18 months.

Last week, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services also made ONGC a top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector and retained its 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 198 per share.

Motilal Oswal stated that the year 2023 is likely to be a defining year for ONGC with two prominent triggers – an expected rise in domestic oil and gas production and a possible floor on gas realisation.

A recent government survey, titled Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22, placed ONGC among the top five central public sector enterprise performers in the financial year 2022.