English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

CLSA's top oil and gas pick has a potential upside of 50% from current levels

CLSA's top oil and gas pick has a potential upside of 50% from current levels

CLSA's top oil and gas pick has a potential upside of 50% from current levels
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 3:11:02 PM IST (Published)

The brokerage has exuded high confidence that the company’s earnings are expected to see a big positive change as the policy for crude and gas pricing stabilises in 2023.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell ONGC share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Jet Airways public shareholding to reduce to 0.2% after takeover | Exclusive

Jet Airways public shareholding to reduce to 0.2% after takeover | Exclusive

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | It is time we had a GST ombudsman

View | It is time we had a GST ombudsman

IST5 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

IST2 Min(s) Read

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Global brokerage and investment group CLSA has given a 'Buy' rating to state-owned oil and gas giant ONGC with a target price of Rs 225, reflecting a more than 50 percent upside over the current price.


The brokerage has reiterated ONGC as the top 'Buy' in the oil exploration and production segment on the back of a stable policy for oil and gas pricing. It expects an upside in the stock price in the next 12-18 months.

The brokerage has exuded high confidence that the company’s earnings are expected to see a big positive change as the policy for crude and gas pricing stabilises in 2023 after uncertainties seen in the second half of 2022.

This deserves a rerating but even on depressed multiples see a potential for a 65 percent base case total stock return versus sub-10 percent downside risk under a bear case, CLSA stated in a note.

Also, we identify an option value equal to 90 percent of its current stock price and see a possibility that this rises over the next 12-18 months.

Last week, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services also made ONGC a top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector and retained its 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 198 per share.

Motilal Oswal stated that the year 2023 is likely to be a defining year for ONGC with two prominent triggers – an expected rise in domestic oil and gas production and a possible floor on gas realisation.

A recent government survey, titled Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22, placed ONGC among the top five central public sector enterprise performers in the financial year 2022.

ONGC shares are trading higher by 0.41 percent at Rs 147.95.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CLSA brokerageONGC

Previous Article

L&T Heavy Engineering wins multiple "significant" orders in December quarter

Next Article

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises $7 million in funding led by Blume Ventures

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X