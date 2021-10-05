ONGC, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 5

Oil companies |

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation closed nearly 2-11 percent higher. This follows the overnight climb in crude oil prices. Rising brent crude oil price should improve realisation and in turn drive earnings growth for upstream oil companies.

Allied Digital Services | The stock ended in its 10 percent upper circuit limit after the company said it has won a transformational five-year order worth Rs 165 crore from a large global manufacturing conglomerate.

Bharti Airtel Rights Entitlement | The stock ended in 40 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 204.50. The trading in rights entitlement of Bharti Airtel commenced today and will remain open till October 14.

Srei Infrastructure Finance | The stock ended in its 5 percent lower circuit limit after the Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator.