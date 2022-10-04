ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Indian Hotel and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Kush Bohra

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains in Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures. Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst

Akzo Nobel India for a target at Rs 2,260 and stop loss at Rs 2,190

Indian Hotel for a target at Rs 350 and stop loss at Rs 330

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Alkem Lab is a buy with a stop at Rs 3,240

Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop at Rs 7100

ONGC is a buy with a stop at Rs 130.