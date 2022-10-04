Homemarket newsstocks news

ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Indian Hotel and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Kush Bohra

ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Indian Hotel and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Kush Bohra

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains in Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures. Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Akzo Nobel India for a target at Rs 2,260 and stop loss at Rs 2,190
Indian Hotel for a target at Rs 350 and stop loss at Rs 330
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Alkem Lab is a buy with a stop at Rs 3,240
Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop at Rs 7100
ONGC is a buy with a stop at Rs 130.
Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasStock Tips todayTop Stock Tips

Previous Article

Marico warns of profitability hit from higher taxes and weak currencies

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 4