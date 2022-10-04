ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Indian Hotel and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Kush Bohra

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains in Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures. Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Akzo Nobel India for a target at Rs 2,260 and stop loss at Rs 2,190
Indian Hotel for a target at Rs 350 and stop loss at Rs 330
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Alkem Lab is a buy with a stop at Rs 3,240
Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop at Rs 7100
ONGC is a buy with a stop at Rs 130.
