One year review: Nearly 100 NSE500 stocks outperformed Nifty50 by at least 100%

March 23, 2021, marked the one-year anniversary of Indian markets with benchmark Nifty50 testing the lows of 7,600, correcting around 40 percent in less than six weeks. However, later Nifty rebounded to deliver an overall return of 94 percent in the last one year.

In the last year, nearly 100 stocks within the NSE500 index outperformed Nifty50 by at least 100 percent, indicating a return of over 194 percent by these stocks. Meanwhile, 251 stocks have doubled investors' money, rising over 100 percent and thus turning multi-baggers, in a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adani Total Gas surged the most, up over 1,000 percent in the last one year while Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, Vaibhav Global, and Aarti Drugs rose between 500 percent to 850 percent.

Other stock like Dixon Tech, Laurus Labs, Affle India, Tata Elxsi, Alkyl Amines, Birlasoft, Adani Transmission, Deepak Nitrite, Graphit India, Tata Communications, Suven Pharma, Prism Johnson, Firstdource Solutions, Tata Motors, Trident, Zensar Tech, MMTC, IndiaMART InterMESH, Alok Industries, Linde India and NCC jumped over 300 percent each.

The year had been extremely volatile marked with extreme fear, followed by unprecedented optimism. It was very clearly divided into two halves - lockdown where the quality theme outperformed till September and un-lock where the value theme outperformed.

Going ahead, brokerage house Antique believes that in the near term Pharma and Quality theme may be a good tactical bet as infection rate is on a rise.

Overall, it sees cyclical recovery is underway and advises investors that any minor correction in the near term should be used as an opportunity to accumulate.