One year review: Nearly 100 NSE500 stocks outperformed Nifty50 by at least 100%
Updated : March 24, 2021 03:50 PM IST
In the last one nearly 100 stocks within the NSE500 index outperformed Nifty50 by at least 100 percent, indicating a return of over 194 percent by these stocks
Meanwhile, 251 stocks have doubled investors' money, rising over 100 percent and thus turning multi-baggers
Adani Total Gas surged the most, up over 1,000 percent in the last one year while Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, Vaibhav Global, and Aarti Drugs rose between 500 percent to 850 percent.