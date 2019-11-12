#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Once a multibagger, this stock shed 77% investor wealth just in one year

Updated : November 12, 2019 03:07 PM IST

After rising over 3,800 percent between November 2008 and November 2018, shares of this carbon and graphite product manufacturing company, tumbled 77 percent in the next 1 year.
The fall came on back of concerns of margin pressure due to the rising raw material cost.
The stock rose from Rs 113.8 in November 2008 to it record high of Rs 4,480 in November 2018, surging 3,836 percent in ten years.

