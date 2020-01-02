Once a microcap, this stock has surged 7,200% in the last 10 years
Updated : January 02, 2020 01:33 PM IST
Once a microcap stock, this company is now a market leader in the pipes space, raising its market capitalization from around Rs 100 crore to over Rs 17,000 crore currently.
The stock rallied nearly 7,200 percent in last 10 years, rising from around Rs 16 in 2010 to Rs 1,167 now.
Despite the steep hike in its share prices, analysts remain bullish on the stock.
