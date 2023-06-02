OMRON Healthcare to set up factory at Mahindra's industrial park in Chennai

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ended at Rs 452.35, up by Rs 12.10, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday said OMRON Healthcare will be launching operations in March 2025 by manufacturing the blood pressure monitors in India at Mahindra's Origins in Chennai.
OMRON Healthcare India is a leading player in the digital home blood pressure monitoring segment and the factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market, according to a regulatory filing.
Rajaram Pai, chief business officer, industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, "We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing destination."
Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is developed by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.
Origins by Mahindra is an industrial cluster on the NH16 Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor near Ponneri, North Chennai. Currently, it is home to 9+ global companies including Mitsubishi Electric, Yanmar, NISSEI, USUI, TJR, Autogrip, Masano, Track design, and Ashirvad Pipes in the first phase of the project, spanning 307 acres.
