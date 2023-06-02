English
OMRON Healthcare to set up factory at Mahindra's industrial park in Chennai

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 2, 2023 11:15:52 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ended at Rs 452.35, up by Rs 12.10, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday said OMRON Healthcare will be launching operations in March 2025 by manufacturing the blood pressure monitors in India at Mahindra's Origins in Chennai.

OMRON Healthcare India is a leading player in the digital home blood pressure monitoring segment and the factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market, according to a regulatory filing.
Rajaram Pai, chief business officer, industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, "We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing destination."
