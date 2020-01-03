#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
OMC stocks fall as crude oil prices spike on Middle East tensions

Updated : January 03, 2020 11:34 AM IST

BPCL was trading lower by 1.17 percent while HPCL was down 1.89 percent around 11:30 am.
The rise in crude oil prices affects the gross refining margins of the oil marketing companies.
Brent crude futures jumped to their highest since September after the US airstrike.
