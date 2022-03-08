OMCs attractive; higher crude price to benefit ONGC, Petronet LNG, GAIL: IIFL

In an interview with Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President-Institutional Equities, IIFL, said that higher crude prices are benefitting upstream companies like ONGC, Petronet LNG and GAIL. He also mentioned that oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) are trading at significantly attractive valuations. However, he cautioned that if the government doesn’t take calibrated fuel price hikes, then the OMCs will be hurt.

In an interview with Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President-Institutional Equities, IIFL, said that higher crude prices are benefitting upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Petronet LNG and GAIL.

"From a revenue model perspective, the upstream companies that is ONGC, OIL and to an extent GAIL and Petronet LNG are clear beneficiaries of strong oil and gas prices," he said.

Dole mentioned that oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) are trading at significantly attractive valuations. He is of the view that there isn’t any material downside to OMCs currently. However, he cautioned that if the government doesn’t take calibrated fuel price hikes, then the OMCs will be hurt.

"From a valuation perspective, the oil marketing companies are trading at significantly attractive valuations. I don't see a material downside to the OMCs unless the government decides not to take calibrated price increases at the pump level and let these companies bleed for the betterment of the economy, etc. That is the only caveat that I would like to put here," he said.

On Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), he pointed out that all the premium that the company enjoyed historically has evaporated.

"BPCL is at Rs 340, if you strip out the embedded value, that is holdings in Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the stock is actually trading close to about Rs 270, which is more or less equal to the multiples at which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and BPCL are trading, so all the premium that BPCL enjoyed historically has evaporated," he explained.

Dole further mentioned that RIL has a margin hedge on its refining and petrochemical businesses. He explained that gas prices are rising in anticipation of production from KGD6 business ramping up.

"I think companies like RIL will also be beneficiaries, for two reasons. One, they have a partial hedge on their businesses - refining and petrochemical. And the gas prices are spiking at a time when the production from KGD6 basin is set to ramp up. So I think from a larger mega cap perspective, Reliance should also partially benefit," he said.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.