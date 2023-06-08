Shares of oil refiners give up most of Wednesday's gains on news of potential fuel price cut

homemarketstocksShares of oil refiners give up most of Wednesday's gains on news of potential fuel price cut

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023

March quarter turned out to be a good one for the state-run refiners as they posted a net profit of nearly Rs 20,000 crore together.

Shares of fuel refiners — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), are witnessing a bout of profit booking after the sharp gains they witnessed on Wednesday.

HPCL shares which gained the most among its peers on Wednesday, fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday, while those of BPCL and Indian Oil are trading lower by 2 percent and 0.5 percent each respectively.


The movement in share price comes after CNBC-TV18 reported earlier today that the state-run oil companies may be considering a fuel price cut as their financial health is now in better shape.

March quarter turned out to be a good one for the state-run refiners as they posted a net profit of nearly Rs 20,000 crore together. Further, OMCs are likely to have a good June quarter too, it reported citing sources.

Besides, the slash in fuel price narrative was echoed by global brokerage Morgan Stanley in a note on Wednesday.

The broking firm said that the current fuel prices offer a buffer for a 2-5 percent price cut. It also said that the OMCs can recover more than their pre-Ukraine book values in the next two months, thanks to the crude basket being priced at approximately $110 per barrel.

Shares of HPCL are currently down by 3.3 percent, while those of BPCL and IOC are down by 2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

