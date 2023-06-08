Shares of oil refiners give up most of Wednesday's gains on news of potential fuel price cut

March quarter turned out to be a good one for the state-run refiners as they posted a net profit of nearly Rs 20,000 crore together.
HPCL shares which gained the most among its peers on Wednesday, fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday, while those of BPCL and Indian Oil are trading lower by 2 percent and 0.5 percent each respectively.
Besides, the slash in fuel price narrative was echoed by global brokerage Morgan Stanley in a note on Wednesday.
The broking firm said that the current fuel prices offer a buffer for a 2-5 percent price cut. It also said that the OMCs can recover more than their pre-Ukraine book values in the next two months, thanks to the crude basket being priced at approximately $110 per barrel.
