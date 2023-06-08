CNBC TV18
Shares of oil refiners give up most of Wednesday's gains on news of potential fuel price cut
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 12:22:31 PM IST

March quarter turned out to be a good one for the state-run refiners as they posted a net profit of nearly Rs 20,000 crore together.

Shares of fuel refiners — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), are witnessing a bout of profit booking after the sharp gains they witnessed on Wednesday.

HPCL shares which gained the most among its peers on Wednesday, fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday, while those of BPCL and Indian Oil are trading lower by 2 percent and 0.5 percent each respectively.


The movement in share price comes after CNBC-TV18 reported earlier today that the state-run oil companies may be considering a fuel price cut as their financial health is now in better shape.
