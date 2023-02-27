Olectra Greentech shares climb over 30% in two sessions

The company in an exchange filing said that the hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation and the 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32-49 seats for passengers plus one driver seat.

The shares of Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), jumped nearly 15 percent on Monday, gaining for second session in a row. The company on Thursday, February 23, said it has developed a hydrogen bus in association with technology partner Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The shares of Olectra Greentech jumped nearly 20 percent on Friday. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 374.1 in the precious session. The shares have been under pressure before the rally, and is down over 40 percent for last year's highs.

The shares have now gained nearly 34 percent over two sessions.

The company in an exchange filing said that the hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation and the 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32-49 seats for passengers plus one driver seat.

A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. It takes about 15 minutes for a hydrogen refill to cover this distance, the company said. OGL aims at commercially launching these buses within a year, it added.

Olectra Greentech was established in 2000 and pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. The company is also the country's largest manufacturer of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.