Olectra Greentech shares gain as much as 10% after FY23 revenue nearly doubles from last year

Olectra Greentech shares soared more than 10 percent in Monday’s trade after the electric bus maker and insulator manufacturer reported very strong earnings and margins for the March quarter, led by strength in the electric bus and truck division.

The company reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at Rs 376 crore for the January-March period, compared to Rs 271 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit or EBITDA improved to Rs 49.3 crore from Rs 31.2 crore during the same period last year.

EBITDA margin improved by 160 basis points to 13.1 percent from 11.5percent year-on-year and the company reported a net profit of Rs 27.4 crore from Rs 17.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Strong traction in the electric bus division contributed to the outperformance. Revenue of this business grew by 33 percent from last year to Rs 305 crore.

The company also started selling electric tipper trucks in the March quarter, which contributed Rs 22.9 crore to the topline.

For the full financial year 2023, Olectra Greentech saw revenue growth of 84 percent from financial year 2022 to Rs 1,090 crore.

The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators and electrical buses.

Shares of Olectra Greentech are trading 5.7 percent higher at Rs 681.40.