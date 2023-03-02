Olectra Greentech says e-tipper gets roadworthy certificate - shares up 40% from 52-week low

The e-tipper has received India’s first homologation certificate from the India’s automobile regulatory agencies.

Shares of electric bus maker Olectra Greentech Ltd. soared nearly 7 percent on Thursday after it announced that the company is in the final stages of discussions for the first order of 20 electric tippers.

The company in an exchange filing on Wednesday stated that its electric tipper, which is India’s first 6x4 heavy-duty e-tipper, is roadworthy and adheres to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Olectra, which is a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), said that the first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions and the company is shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck.

Olectra shares have soared nearly 30 percent in the past six sessions after it announced that the company in association with its technology partner Reliance Industries has developed a Hydrogen bus. Olectra aims at commercially launching these buses within a year.

The hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation and the 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32-49 seats for passengers plus one driver seat.

Shares of Olectra Greentech, which hit a 52-week low of Rs 374.1 on February 23, has recovered over 40 percent since then.

The stock is currently trading 6.4 percent higher at Rs 528.