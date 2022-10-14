    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Old Bridge Capital's Kenneth Andrade on where to invest in Samvat 2079

    By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)

    Kenneth Andrade, Founder and CEO of Old Bridge Capital Management, on Friday, said that one will not get the stocks at cheap prices in India, adding that the investors need to wait for some time and the good news is not far away.

    Old Bridge Capital Management on Friday said one will not get the stocks at cheap prices in India, adding that the investors need to wait for some time and the good news is not far away.
    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair, Kenneth Andrade, founder and CEO, said the biggest cost head for quick service restaurant (QSR) companies is royalty, "These companies generate free cash flow and expansions are funded via internal accruals."
    According to him, QSR is in its infancy in India, but it’s huge globally.
    Also Read: From ITC To Polycab: Here are Axis Securities' nine stock picks for Samvat 2079
    Talking on agri commodity, he said, "Valuations are fair. It's an industry that is consolidated. There is no second or third manufacturer of any of these products out there and even the converters are getting more consolidated than they have ever been before."
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
    Tags

    agri commoditiesDiwali stocksOld Bridge Capital ManagementQSR spaceSamvat
