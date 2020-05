The share price of ONGC rose nearly 8 percent on Tuesday after oil jumped to a two-month high on easing lockdowns, positive initial vaccine results.

ONGC rose as much as 7.8 percent to Rs 78.65 per share on the BSE. At 11:10 am, the stock was trading 7 percent higher at Rs 78 per share as compared to a 1.9 percent or 569 points rise in BSE Sensex at 30,598. Meanwhile, BSE oil & gas index also surged around 2 percent in intra-day deals.

Other energy stocks like Oil India and Petronet LNG advanced around 5 percent on the BSE. Stocks such as Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum gained up to 2.4 percent.

Oil prices jumped amid a potential coronavirus vaccine, optimism about a resumption in economic activity and signs producers were following through on planned output reductions.