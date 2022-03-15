Oil prices tumble on expectation of Ukraine peace talks, US Treasury yields rise

Oil prices tumbled on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. US Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first US rate hike.

Wall Street was mostly lower as investors remained cautious on the Ukraine conflict, with the market focus on this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments on Sunday of progress in their talks to end the conflict, with some delegates saying draft agreements could be reached within days.

European stocks closed higher on the tentative hopes of progress in the peace talks, while oil prices retreated to their lowest in two weeks on the prospects of increased global supplies.

"Everything seems to be heading towards an acute point where we should have some headway. The fact is neither side has a complete edge and as a result talks are the most sensible outcome, with some type of resolution," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell as traders sold big growth stocks ahead of the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, when the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 points to 32,945.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.74 percent to 4,173.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.04 percent to 12,581.22.

Investors expect the US central bank to hike rates more aggressively this year, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years, forcing Americans to dig deeper to pay for rent, food and gasoline.

Benchmark US 10-year yields rose to 2.1419%, the highest since July 2019.

"The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points (this week) and you're seeing the 10-yields rise, which is positive from a yield curve perspective and implies the flattening may be coming to an end. We may avoid an inversion and a recession in the near term," Hayes said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2 percent while the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.74%. Overnight in Asia, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.58 percent.

Brent futures fell 5.1 percent to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 5.8 percent to settle at $103.01.

The US dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The dollar index fell 0.056 percent.

-With agency inputs

Safe-haven gold prices fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,952.87 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.91% to $1,959.60 an ounce.