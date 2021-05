The crude oil prices have risen significantly and the Brent prices continue to hover near $70 per barrel, driven by the prospects of global demand recovery and OPEC+’s production discipline. Positive near-term demand-supply balance with inventory destocking further increase prospects for crude oil prices.

A beneficiary of rising oil prices is state-run oil explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Every $5 per barrel increase in oil realization improves ONGC’s FY22E EPS by Rs 3 per share or 22 percent.

Further, a rise in prices of alternate fuels like naphtha, fuel oil, coal, and LNG implies that deepwater HP-HT (High pressure/high temperature) ceiling should also increase from $3.6/mmbtu to $6-7/mmbtu, GCV in H2FY22. This would boost KG DWN-98/2 gas realization for ONGC, Emkay Global said in a report.

Also read: Oil prices drop nearly $2 a barrel on Asia COVID-19, inflation fears

The brokerage expects ONGC to see double-digit growth in gas output next year.

ONGC’s first tender of 2 mmscmd of KG 98/2 gas is underbidding and supplies are expected to start by July 2021. ONGC has sought 10.5 percent of Brent with a term of 3 to 5 years. This would be followed by a larger 5 mmscmd offer by December 2021.

"A total of 7 mmscmd is over 10 percent of ONGC's current gas output, thereby leading to sizeable production growth in CY22. ONGC has envisaged 15 mmscmd of peak output from 98/2," the brokerage firm said.

Also read: Indian Oil Corporation Q4 beats estimates; net profit jumps 78% to Rs 8,781 crore; GRM at $12.50/bbl