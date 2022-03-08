0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
market | IST

Oil & Gas stocks in focus; IGL rallies 10%, ONGC falls 4% as oil prices gyrate on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Profile image
By Akanksha Upadhyay   IST (Updated)
Mini

Oil prices gyrated on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. BSE Oil & Gas fell 1.54 percent to trade at 17,581.73. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas Ltd which fell close to 5 percent. ONGC fell 3.72 percent while GAIL was down 2.26 percent. However, Indraprastha Gas Limited gained close to 10 percent.

Oil prices gyrated on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.
President Joe Biden's administration is willing to move ahead with a US ban on Russian oil imports even if European allies do not, according to a Reuters report.
International oil benchmark Brent crude, which briefly hit more than $139 a barrel in the previous session, jumped around in morning trade and was up about 0.8 percent at $124.20.
Also Read:
Credit Suisse cuts India position to 'underweight' citing crude oil prices
At 11 am, BSE Oil & Gas fell 1.54 percent to trade at 17,581.73. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas Ltd which fell close to 5 percent. ONGC fell 3.72 percent while GAIL was down 2.26 percent.
However, Indraprastha Gas Limited gained close to 10 percent. Mahanagar Gas was trading close to 8 percent higher while Gujarat Gas gained 6.50 percent. Petronet, BPCL, IOC gained close to 1 percent each.
Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President-Institutional Equities, IIFL, said that higher crude prices are benefitting upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Petronet LNG and GAIL.
Also Read: OMCs attractive; higher crude price to benefit ONGC, Petronet LNG, GAIL: IIFL
"From a revenue model perspective, the upstream companies like ONGC, OIL and to an extent GAIL and Petronet LNG are clear beneficiaries of strong oil and gas prices," he said.
On Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), he pointed out that all the premium that the company enjoyed historically has evaporated.
German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has pushed back against calls to ban Russian oil and gas imports, as part of western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement, Scholz cautioned that such a move could put Europe’s energy security at risk and that energy imports from Russia were currently essential to citizens’ daily lives.
"Oil has given a shock. We continue to maintain our stance that oil is now fundamentally getting weaker. Any news pertaining to Russia does impact oil prices. I continue to believe that oil fundamentally is now going to weaken quite significantly, once this geopolitical event is behind us. Medium to long term, we will be more bearish on oil than we ever were," said Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management.
Catch all our live market updates here
First Published:  IST
Tags

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More