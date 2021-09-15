Oil explorers gain amid higher crude oil prices; ONGC, Oil India shares hit 52-week high

Portions of oil explorers were higher in trade on Wednesday following higher crude oil prices globally. Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.6 percent at $74.05 per barrel.

On Wednesday, at 12:25 pm, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) gained four percent at Rs 128.85, Oil India rose 3.3 percent at Rs 204.95, while those of Indian Oil Corporation were up 0.9 percent at Rs 116.25.

ONGC and Oil India shares hit their 52-week highs at Rs 130.65 and Rs 208.8, respectively, on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as data reportedly showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the US which is the world's largest oil consumer and on hopes of demand recovery as vaccine roll-outs pick up pace, as per reports.

H igher crude oil prices lead to higher realisation for oil explorers and help shore up their profitability, said analysts.

However, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd were trading 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday at Rs 489.75.

Shares of these oil explorers have rallied 28-91 percent YTD.