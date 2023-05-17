Oberoi Realty Q4: Tax credit aids profit, shares fall on subdued operating performance

The company said hospitality revenue more than doubled to Rs 46 crore during the March quarter from Rs 22.6 crore a year ago.

Shares of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd. dropped over 5 percent on Wednesday after the real estate company announced earnings for the quarter and fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

The company said that revenue during the March quarter rose 17 percent to Rs 961 crore compared to Rs 823 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit, or EBITDA, inched up 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 369 crore as against Rs 352 crore a year ago.

Operating profit margins (OPM) took a hit, falling to 38.3 percent compared to 42.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.

However, Oberoi Realty posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 480 crore compared to Rs 232 crore a year ago due to a deferred tax credit of Rs 180 crore during the quarter versus a credit of Rs 4 crore in the same period last year.

Rent revenue, however, slipped to Rs 92 crore from Rs 130 crore in the same quarter last year.

Notably, during the March quarter, Oberoi Realty booked 207 units worth Rs 6,023 crore as against 234 units worth Rs 925 crore in the same period a year ago. The area booked during the quarter stood at 1.4 million square feet versus 0.5 million square feet a year ago.

To recall, Oasis Realty sold 63 units amounting to Rs 3,403 crore of booking value to Oberoi Realty in a luxury housing project ‘Three Sixty West’ at Worli in Mumbai.

Shares of Oberoi Realty are trading 5.55 percent lower at Rs 921.