Oberoi Realty Q4: Tax credit aids profit, shares fall on subdued operating performance

The company said hospitality revenue more than doubled to Rs 46 crore during the March quarter from Rs 22.6 crore a year ago.

Shares of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd. dropped over 5 percent on Wednesday after the real estate company announced earnings for the quarter and fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

The company said that revenue during the March quarter rose 17 percent to Rs 961 crore compared to Rs 823 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit, or EBITDA, inched up 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 369 crore as against Rs 352 crore a year ago.

Operating profit margins (OPM) took a hit, falling to 38.3 percent compared to 42.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.