Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsOberoi Realty Q4: Tax credit aids profit, shares fall on subdued operating performance

Oberoi Realty Q4: Tax credit aids profit, shares fall on subdued operating performance

Oberoi Realty Q4: Tax credit aids profit, shares fall on subdued operating performance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 11:39:15 AM IST (Published)

The company said hospitality revenue more than doubled to Rs 46 crore during the March quarter from Rs 22.6 crore a year ago.

Shares of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd. dropped over 5 percent on Wednesday after the real estate company announced earnings for the quarter and fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company said that revenue during the March quarter rose 17 percent to Rs 961 crore compared to Rs 823 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit, or EBITDA, inched up 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 369 crore as against Rs 352 crore a year ago.
Operating profit margins (OPM) took a hit, falling to 38.3 percent compared to 42.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X