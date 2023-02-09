English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsOberoi Realty shares rise after profit zooms two fold in Q3

Oberoi Realty shares rise after profit zooms two-fold in Q3

Oberoi Realty shares rise after profit zooms two-fold in Q3
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 10:36:49 AM IST (Published)

The real-estate developer reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in Profit After Tax or PAT against Rs 467.53 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenues of the company also soared more than two-fold to Rs 1,651.50 crore for quarter.

Shares of Oberoi Realty gained more than two percent in the morning trade on Thursday after the Mumbai-based real estate developer posted strong growth in its profitability for the quarter ended December 2022. The profit after tax of the company rose by over twofold quarter-on-quarter to Rs 701.77 crore in the period under review, up from Rs 318.53 crore in the September quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All
TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Feb 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Worldview | State of the Union Address — Biden knows how to aim the sling

Worldview | State of the Union Address — Biden knows how to aim the sling

Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The real-estate developer reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in Profit After Tax or PAT against Rs 467.53 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenues of the company also soared more than two-fold to Rs 1,651.50 crore for quarter against Rs 711.79 crore in the preceeding quarter. Revenue was Rs 846.19 crore in the year-ago period.


Oberoi Realty said that the residential market continues to grow as incremental income and financial stability drive the demand for larger homes. Its newly-launched Tower G in the Sky City project witnessed robust sales upon launch, the company said.

The realty firm has also acquired around 8.5 acres of land in Thane from Blue Star Ltd. This would give the company an additional saleable area of approx. 22.5 lakh sqft in the existing Pokhran project.

Oberoi Realty also concluded the acquisition of 63 residential premises in the project ‘Three Sixty West’ for a total consideration of Rs 3,607 crore.

Shares of Oberoi Realty are trading up by 2.24 percent at Rs 857.00 on BSE at 10.00 AM on Thursday.

Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

oberoi realty

Previous Article

This analyst expects $200 million outflow from these Adani stocks

Next Article

Wall Street falls, dollar steady as markets assess Jerome Powell's comments

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X