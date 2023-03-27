English
Nykaa shares fall for sixth straight day amid resignation of five top executives

By Mangalam Maloo  Mar 27, 2023 12:08:54 PM IST (Updated)

The online retailer on Friday announced the resignation of five senior executives.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the owner of India’s largest beauty e-retailer Nykaa, fell for the sixth straight session on Monday amid the resignation of top executives of the company. The online retailer on Friday announced the resignation of five senior executives.

Those who have tendered their resignations include the company’s chief commercial operations officer Manoj Gandhi, chief business officer of fashion division Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer of wholesale business Vikas Gupta and two vice-presidents of the fashion business.


Notably, the current resignation spree at Nykaa follows some key exits in the recent past. Just last month, Nykaa’s company secretary and compliance officer Rajendra Punde had resigned with effect from February 14.

Before that, chief financial officer Arvind Agarwal and chief technology officer Sanjay Suri had resigned effective November 25, 2022 and November 1, 2022, respectively. Earlier, in August 2022, CEO of Nykaa’s private label division FSN Brands Reena Chhabra had also called it quits.

Nykaa, however, is trying to play down the back-to-back exits at the higher level. The company said that voluntary and involuntary exits are expected in a company with over 3,000 on-roll employees.

“(We) see some of the mid-level exits as a part of the standard annual appraisal and transition process,” it said.

Talking about the exits, global investment firm Jefferies said, “Overall departure is small in the context of company size. Some departures are based on performance appraisal and, hence, are not entirely voluntary.”

It also noted that the Nykaa team would be sought after by emerging competition and, hence, there will be ‘normal’ attrition. The company is likely to replace this with a mix of in-house and external talent, Jefferies added.

Jefferies has a ‘buy’ call on the Nykaa stock with a target price of Rs 200 per share, implying an upside of nearly 50 percent from its Monday’s lows.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 2.4 percent lower at Rs 134.35. The stock has declined 13 percent so far this year.

Also Read: Macquarie initiates coverage on Nykaa with the lowest price target on the street
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Mar 27, 2023 12:04 PM IST
