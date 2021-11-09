Nykaa to make D-Street debut on Wednesday

The issue received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed 82 times on the final day of bidding.

E-commerce start-up Nykaa is decked up for its Dalal Street debut on November 10.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 12 times, while that of non-institutional investors' was subscribed 92 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 92 times their reserved portion.

Nykaa's public issue comprised of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 4,721 crore. Ahead of its IPO, the company had raised over Rs 2,300 from anchor investors.

The company aims to use these funds for expansion, setting new retail stores and warehouses. It also plans to repay its debt, which could bring down interest costs and shore profitability.

Brokerages recommended subscribing to the issue as Nykaa has a first-mover advantage and bright future prospects.

Investors who had applied for the Nykaa IPO can check the status of allotment of shares online, either through the registrar Link Intime's website or directly through the portal of BSE.

