Nykaa has best day since listing ahead of September quarter earnings

The stock is in focus as the IPO lock-in for institutional investors opens up on November 8-9.

E-commerce company Nykaa had its best day since going public last year ending at an upper circuit of 20 percent, a day ahead of its September quarter earnings.

The company was in focus on Monday as the record date for its bonus issue was revised to November 11 from November 3 earlier.

Nykaa has approved a bonus issue of 5:1, meaning shareholders will get five bonus shares for every one share held.

Many new-age stocks, which hit the capital market with much fanfare, were hammered on the bourses after listing as their valuations and revenue models had raised eyebrows.

As a stock, Nykaa has drawn mixed reactions from experts. Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures recommends a sell-on-rise strategy on the stock as he does not expect shares to go back to levels where it listed. On the other hand, Deepak Shenoy of Capital Mind called it an interesting play but added that he would wait for supply overhangs and operational issues to settle.

Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed to 81.78 times, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors. It was listed at a premium of 80 percent and had crossed an M-cap of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Since then, it has been a steep downfall for Nykaa. The stock has more than halved this year, including a 20 percent drop in October itself.