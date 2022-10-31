Nykaa has best day since listing ahead of September quarter earnings

E-commerce company Nykaa had its best day since going public last year ending at an upper circuit of 20 percent, a day ahead of its September quarter earnings.
The company was in focus on Monday as the record date for its bonus issue was revised to November 11 from November 3 earlier.
Many new-age stocks, which hit the capital market with much fanfare, were hammered on the bourses after listing as their valuations and revenue models had raised eyebrows.
Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed to 81.78 times, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors. It was listed at a premium of 80 percent and had crossed an M-cap of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Since then, it has been a steep downfall for Nykaa. The stock has more than halved this year, including a 20 percent drop in October itself.
Nykaa, founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care, and fashion products.