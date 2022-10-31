    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Nykaa has best day since listing ahead of September quarter earnings

    Nykaa has best day since listing ahead of September quarter earnings

    Nykaa has best day since listing ahead of September quarter earnings
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The stock is in focus as the IPO lock-in for institutional investors opens up on November 8-9.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell FSN E-Co Nykaa share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    E-commerce company Nykaa had its best day since going public last year ending at an upper circuit of 20 percent, a day ahead of its September quarter earnings.

    The company was in focus on Monday as the record date for its bonus issue was revised to November 11 from November 3 earlier.

    Nykaa has approved a bonus issue of 5:1, meaning shareholders will get five bonus shares for every one share held.
    The stock is in focus as the IPO lock-in for institutional investors opens up on November 8-9.

    Many new-age stocks, which hit the capital market with much fanfare, were hammered on the bourses after listing as their valuations and revenue models had raised eyebrows.

    As a stock, Nykaa has drawn mixed reactions from experts. Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures recommends a sell-on-rise strategy on the stock as he does not expect shares to go back to levels where it listed. On the other hand, Deepak Shenoy of Capital Mind called it an interesting play but added that he would wait for supply overhangs and operational issues to settle.

    Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed to 81.78 times, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors. It was listed at a premium of 80 percent and had crossed an M-cap of Rs 1 lakh crore.

    Since then, it has been a steep downfall for Nykaa. The stock has more than halved this year, including a 20 percent drop in October itself.

    Nykaa, founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care, and fashion products.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Nykaa

    Previous Article

    Bandhan Bank arguably underestimated the number of stressed loans, tanks 9%

    Next Article

    JSW Energy’s shrinking margin reflects rising fuel prices, says CEO Prashant Jain

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng