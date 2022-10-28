Nykaa shares slump below IPO price ahead of pre-IPO lock-in ending

The stock is under selling pressure ahead of the mandatory lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ending on November 8-9.
As per the company's Red Herring Prospectus, 46.7 crore shares, or 98.5 percent of the total equity, were allotted pre-IPO. Promoters of the company currently hold a 52.37 percent stake or 24.85 crore shares. There are 21.8 crore shares or 46 percent of the total equity, which belong to non-promoter entities.
Nykaa's shares were listed on November 10, 2021, and have more than halved from their peak of Rs 2,574. The stock is also nearly 15 percent lower than its issue price of Rs 1,125.
The company is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter that ended September 2022 on November 1.