Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rose more than 5 percent on Monday after falling for five straight days. This was after the company registered a strong growth in new customers despite the rising inflation, reduction in discretionary spends by consumers, and uncertainty around Covid-19.

At 10:14 IST, shares of the company were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 1,369.35 on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,425.

Nykaa share price performance

Strong customer additions

On a consolidated basis, the beauty and wellness product retailer reported a 31 percent year-on-year revenue growth at Rs 973.3 crore during the March quarter. This was on the back of strong customer addition despite the rising inflation, reduction in discretionary spending by consumers, and uncertainty around COVID-19.

For the beauty and personal care segment, new customers grew by 49 percent year-on-year to 4.4 million in FY22. The fashion segment witnessed a customer acquisition of 1.6 million in FY22.

“We acquired over 6 million new customers across beauty and fashion, and witnessed superior customer retention, with improved metrics across the funnel, from visits to conversions. We have expanded our addressable market through new growth engines such as speciality retail stores, Nykaa Man, and SuperStore,” said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO.

Nayar told CNBC-TV18 that the company grew 55 percent in FY22 despite two bouts of COVID, with core categories growing between 40-60 percent. She is of the view that Indian consumer demand will not be affected for the entire year.

Here's what Nayar told CNBC-TV18

A look at the company's quarterly earnings:

March quarter FY22 March quarter FY21 Revenue from operations (in Rs crore) 973 741 Net profit (in Rs crore) 7.57 17.9

Gross merchandise value, the value of total goods sold on a platform, including discounts but excluding returns, grew 45 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,797.9 crore in the reporting quarter.

What brokerages say

Brokerage Firms Rating Target Price Goldman Sachs Buy 1,730 Morgan Stanley Overweight 1,845 ICICI Securities Hold 1,351

Morgan Stanley said Nykaa’s March quarter performance was in-line with its estimates. The brokerage firm acknowledged that the company witnessed good traction in acquiring customers and registering growth in gross merchandise value.

“We like the higher investments in growing new businesses with resilient BPC margins,” said ICICI Securities.