Eight reasons behind Nykaa's underperformance as per its investors

Shares of Nykaa have more than halved from their peak.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which owns the online cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, has more than halved from its 52-week high as new-age companies have witnessed intense selling pressure towards the end of 2022.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has compiled feedback from various investors that it spoke to and has shortlisted eight reasons for the stock's recent underperformance.

Here are those:

Slowdown Worries

Slowing IT hiring and a high base impact have raised concerns on urban demand and the impact is visible in certain segments, according to investors. SensorTower data also suggests a year-on-year decline in recent months across key apps, including Nykaa.

Ad income

Direct-to-consumers brands are focusing on reducing their cash burn and increasing profitability due to tight liquidity conditions. Lower brand investment may also impact ad revenue for Nykaa, which enjoys high margins.

Competition

Nykaa is facing intense competition from both online and offline fashion brands. Online brands like Myntra and Ajio have also increased assortments as well as marketing spends. Reliance Retail, Tata Group and Shopper Stop are also looking to tap the opportunity in the online segment.

Higher investments

There are some investor concerns on the increasing capital intensity due to the growing investments in retail, B2B and own brands. The capital expenditure has increased as Nykaa needs to build more warehouses, increase inventory levels, extend credit (B2B), spend on retail stores, etc.

Share bonus

Nykaa announced a 5:1 bonus issue which coincided with the lock-in expiry date. Due to the delay in bonus shares getting credited to the demand account, investors who wanted to sell post the lock-in expiry could only sell 17 percent of their holdings. As a result, the bonus issue blocked nearly 83 percent of the potential supply around the lock-in expiry date. The bonus issue also resulted in an additional 4-5 percent tax incidence on selling pre-IPO shareholders. The issue led to many questioning the timing of the announcement.

Supply pressure

There has been incessant supply in the stock, which has also weighed on the share price. Of the large pre-IPO holders, nearly a third have fully exited. Although this has reduced supply overhang to some extent, although several large pre-IPO investors are still holding shares, so it may remain an issue.

Fashion:

Notwithstanding a large addressable market, the right to win for Nykaa is still not clear, given high competition from strong and deep-pocketed players.

Working capital:

Nykaa saw a 50 percent increase in working capital days in March 2022, and the number stayed high in September 2022 due to quicker payments to D2C players.

Jefferies in a note stated that it has cut down the price target of Nykaa to Rs 200 from Rs 275 earlier due to a slowdown in urban consumption. The new target still reflects nearly 45 percent upside from the current trading price. The brokerage, however, retained the Buy rating on the stock, noting that it continues to like the BPC space and Nykaa as a franchise.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 139.50.