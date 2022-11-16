Nykaa shares drop 13% in two trading sessions post multiple block deals

Shares of Nykaa are down for the second straight day.
The shares of FSN e-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the promoter of beauty products online retailer Nykaa, declined on Wednesday after multiple block deals that have taken place in the stock over the last two sessions.
Based on the data available on the exchanges, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.7 lakh shares of the company on Tuesday at Rs 199.24 apiece. The firm had purchased nearly 38 lakh shares at Rs 171.75 apiece last week.
Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd. Co. Emum was the buyer in the large trade on Tuesday, purchasing 25.8 lakh shares at Rs 198.48.