Jefferies has initiated coverage on Nykaa with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,650. The brokerage's target price for Nykaa, which is described as " a unique combination of growth and profitability", translates to 10.3 percent upside above Wednesday's level of Rs 1,496.2 at the close.

The India Internet opportunity is attracting players across categories, with growth mostly being at the cost of profitability, Jefferies said in a research report dated March 16.

Here are some points highlighted by the brokerage:

Nykaa enjoys a leadership position in the online beauty space

Nykaa's positive EBITDA margin is a key differentiation

Its product assortment, discovery and authenticity drive high repeats

Its content ecosystem is engaging

Fashion is growing rapidly but the right to win is yet to be proven

The brokerage said the company's platform has been able to carve out a niche in the beauty and personal care segment, which differentiates it from horizontals.

It forecasts Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV) to rise at a 32 percent CAGR to $2.7 billion by FY26.

Jefferies said consumer stocks in India enjoy a significant premium given the growth runway, which should likely continue for Nykaa although the question on the fair valuation multiple remains.

Jefferies sees a pullback in tech valuations as a key risk for Nykaa.

It also highlighted the following risks:

Competition is set to rise in the core beauty and personal care market