Jefferies has initiated coverage on Nykaa with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,650. The brokerage's target price for Nykaa, which is described as "a unique combination of growth and profitability", translates to 10.3 percent upside above Wednesday's level of Rs 1,496.2 at the close.
The India Internet opportunity is attracting players across categories, with growth mostly being at the cost of profitability, Jefferies said in a research report dated March 16.
Here are some points highlighted by the brokerage:
The brokerage said the company's platform has been able to carve out a niche in the beauty and personal care segment, which differentiates it from horizontals.
It forecasts Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV) to rise at a 32 percent CAGR to $2.7 billion by FY26.
ALSO READ
Jefferies said consumer stocks in India enjoy a significant premium given the growth runway, which should likely continue for Nykaa although the question on the fair valuation multiple remains.
Jefferies sees a pullback in tech valuations as a key risk for Nykaa.
It also highlighted the following risks: