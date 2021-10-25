Nykaa set to launch Rs 5,352-crore IPO on October 28: All you need to know

Nykaa, a leading online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, is all set to launch its Rs 5,352-crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 28. Nykaa has fixed the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 for its IPO.

The three-day Nykaa IPO will conclude on November 1, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, it added.

Promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust will sell 4.8 million shares. Investors who are likely to sell stake include TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

The company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, BofA Securities, ICICI Securities, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and JM Financial to manage its public issue.

The company received Sebi's approval on October 11 to launch the initial share sale. According to the draft papers, the company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for expansion, by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs Nykaa , was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar. It is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers. The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its own manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

Nykaa shares are expected to list on November 11 on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).