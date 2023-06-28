Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures to invest in Indian and overseas subsidiaries

FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ Board has also approved making an additional investment of $2 million in one of its foreign subsidiaries Nessa International Holdings Ltd. or Nessa International through FSN International.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates leading online fashion and beauty products platform Nykaa, announced on Wednesday that it will make additional investments worth up to Rs 20 crore in subsidiary companies.

The Nykaa parent has informed the bourses that in a meeting held on June 28, 2023, FSE E-Commerce Ventures’ Board has approved investment proposals of investing Rs 20 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary FSN International Private Ltd. or ‘FSN International’ on a rights basis.

Once the transaction is complete, FSN E-Commerce Ventures will continue to hold a total equity stake of 100 percent in the subsidiary company FSN International.

The equity shares of FSN International will be subscribed on a rights issue basis at a face value of Rs 10 per piece, and the investment is likely to be completed by the end of the ongoing financial year 2024.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ Board has also approved making an additional investment of $2 million in one of its foreign subsidiaries Nessa International Holdings Ltd. or Nessa International through FSN International.

Following the completion of this transaction, Nessa International will continue to be a subsidiary of FSN International as well as a step-down subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures.

Both transactions will be conducted at an arm's length basis.

The company said that the strategic investment in Nessa International is being made by FSN International for providing long-term funds to the company.

This investment is also expected to be completed by March 31, 2024, just like the FSN International investment.

Both investments will be done through a cash consideration, and the acquisition of equity shares of Nessa International will be made at $1 per equity share through FSN International.