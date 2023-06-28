Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures to invest in Indian and overseas subsidiaries

FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ Board has also approved making an additional investment of $2 million in one of its foreign subsidiaries Nessa International Holdings Ltd. or Nessa International through FSN International.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates leading online fashion and beauty products platform Nykaa, announced on Wednesday that it will make additional investments worth up to Rs 20 crore in subsidiary companies.

Live TV

Loading...

The Nykaa parent has informed the bourses that in a meeting held on June 28, 2023, FSE E-Commerce Ventures’ Board has approved investment proposals of investing Rs 20 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary FSN International Private Ltd. or ‘FSN International’ on a rights basis.