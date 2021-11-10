Nykaa, Mahindra & Mahindra, HEG and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 10

Nykaa |

Nykaa shares listed with a 78 percent premium over the issue price, on the BSE, and a 79 percent premium on the NSE. The strong listing saw Nykaa enter the top-60 most valuable companies on the BSE. The stock ended 96 percent higher.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The stock extended gains today and ended nearly 3 percent higher after reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Bank of Baroda | Despite a sequential improvement in asset quality and higher-than-estimated profit for Q2, the banking stock closed 4.6 percent lower.

HEG | Strong quarterly earnings along with an encouraging management commentary aided gains in shares of HEG. The stock ended nearly 10 percent higher.