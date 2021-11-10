0

  • Nykaa, Mahindra & Mahindra, HEG and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 10

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Indian shares settled lower on Wednesday amid weak Asian cues. The broader NSE Nifty50 closed 0.2 percent lower at 18017.20 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended at 60352.82, down 0.1 percent. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Nykaa shares listed with a 78 percent premium over the issue price, on the BSE, and a 79 percent premium on the NSE. The strong listing saw Nykaa enter the top-60 most valuable companies on the BSE. The stock ended 96 percent higher.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra share price, Mahindra & Mahindra results, M&M, stock market Mahindra & Mahindra | The stock extended gains today and ended nearly 3 percent higher after reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Bank of Baroda, Bank of Baroda share price, stock market, Bank of Baroda results Bank of Baroda | Despite a sequential improvement in asset quality and higher-than-estimated profit for Q2, the banking stock closed 4.6 percent lower.
HEG, HEG results, HEG share price, stock market HEG | Strong quarterly earnings along with an encouraging management commentary aided gains in shares of HEG. The stock ended nearly 10 percent higher.
Redington India, Redington share price, Redington results, stock market Redington India | The company reported stellar numbers for the quarter ended September which drove the stock to close about 7 percent higher.
