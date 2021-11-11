Nykaa shares give up listing day gains; here's what analysts suggest now

Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, suffered minor losses on Thursday, a day after it made a strong debut on Dalal Street. The Nykaa stock fell as much as seven percent before recovering most of those losses.

The stock had settled at Rs 2,206.7 apiece on BSE on Wednesday, its listing day . At yesterday's closing price, Nykaa shares commanded a premium of 96.2 percent over the issue price of its IPO, which concluded last week with a subscription 82 times higher than the offer.

At 1:30 pm, FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) shares traded 1.2 percent lower at Rs 2,181 apiece on BSE, having begun the day at Rs 2,200.

Nykaa's entry in the market is among the most well received ones in the recent times. FNS E-Commerce Ventures' Rs 5,350-crore IPO received a robust response from investors, emerging the 14th best so far in 2021.

Most analysts are positive on the stock from a long-term perspective, with targets as high as Rs 2,600.

Sneha Poddar, AVP Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes Nykaa's listing is the first of its kind in the e-commerce space.

"It is one of the very few profitable new-age companies... Apart from leadership in the online beauty and personal care segment in India, Nykaa is also one of the fastest growing fashion platforms in the country based on gross merchandise value (GMV)," she said.

Nykaa's key strengths, according to Poddar, lie in its:

inventory-led, capital-efficient business model for BPC

35 percent market share in online BPC

position in online BPCL market

customer-centric approach

profitable tech platform

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, recommends going long on Nykaa shares at dips to Rs 1,850-1,900 levels for a target of Rs 2,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650.

On BSE, the Nykaa stock started its journey at Rs 2,001, a premium of 77.9 percent over the issue price, and on NSE, the stock listed at Rs 2,018, a premium of 79.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the headline Sensex index was down 0.7 percent, on track to close lower for a third straight day.